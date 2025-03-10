Report: Aaron Banks is Leaving the 49ers for the Packers
Boy, the 49ers made a great decision in letting Aaron Banks walk in free agency.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Banks is signing a four-year, $77 million deal with the Packers. It's unclear what the guarantees are, but Banks got paid handsomely.
The 49ers were never coming close to a deal like that for Banks. I'd argue that the Packers overpaid him by a wide margin, but that is what free agency is all about.
Banks had the worst year of his career in 2024. His pass blocking was inconsistent and his run blocking was atrocious.
He would finish the season on Injured Reserve due to an MCL injury. Letting him walk in free agency was a no-brainer for the 49ers.
This is the second time they have let their starting left guard leave after a decent tenure. The first player was Laken Tomlinson, who the 49ers replaced with Banks.
Now, the 49ers are back to figuring out who they will start at left guard. Finding a starting guard isn't difficult as it is one of the most interchangeable positions in football.
Ben Bartch will get the nod to be the starter with the 49ers potentially adding another in the draft. The 49ers signed Bartch to a one-year extension in late February.
