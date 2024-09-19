All 49ers

Rob Gronkowski Says the 49ers Offense Lacks an "It" Guy

He's right.

Grant Cohn

Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rob Gronkowski (middle) sings the during the National Anthem with the New Directions Veterans Choir before the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Gronkowski is the host of the game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Deebo Samuel thinks the 49ers have been the best team in the NFL for a while.

Rob Gronkowski isn't so impressed. He thinks the 49ers should be better than they are, especially on offense. Here's what Gronkowski said about the 49ers recently on Kay Adams' Podcast.

GRONKOWSKI: "They have so many weapons, I don't know why they're not producing. Why are they not putting up points like the New Orleans Saints week in and week out? That was the problem with the 49ers last year as well. They dominated some games, and then some games they just didn't show up and they couldn't produce. They should be producing week in and week out, especially with an offensive-minded coach in Kyle Shanahan. They need that 'it' guy. I feel like they have a lot of weapons but they just don't have that 'it' guy to turn it up."

ADAMS: Brandon Aiyuk?

GRONKOWSKI: "He's great, but he was holding out."

ADAMS: George Kittle?

GRONKOWSKI: "They're great players, but you need an 'it' guy. Julian Edelman was an 'it' guy. When it comes to crunch time, feed me that ball. I feel like they're great playmakers and they all rely on the other one to make the play because there are so many great weapons. When you have so many great players around you, you think he's going to make the play, that guy is going to make the play. When it was Edelman or myself out there, it was give me the ball, we're 'it' factors. And Tom Brady was an 'it' guy. It's a mentality. Trent Williams has that mentality. He goes out there and tosses people around 24/7. They should be dominating."

McCaffrey probably would qualify as an "it" guy, but he has Achilles' tendonitis and it's unclear whether he'll ever regain the level of performance he displayed last season when he won the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Deebo Samuel used to demand the ball on key plays a few years ago, but he doesn't seem to do that anymore. Plus he's out with a calf strain.

Brandon Aiyuk complains about not getting targeted after the fact but never seems to demand the ball during games.

And George Kittle has allowed Kyle Shanahan to bury him in the passing game for years.

One of these guys needs to step up.

