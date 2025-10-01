Robert Saleh Explains How This 49ers Rookie Can Earn an Increased Role
Six rookies are giving the San Francisco 49ers significant contributions this season.
That’s an excellent number to have given the 49ers drafted 11 players. However, there is one rookie who was drafted with the idea that he could become a role player on defense.
That rookie is linebacker Nick Martin. He was drafted with the hope that he could become a replacement for Dre Greenlaw. That turned out to be Dee Winters, and he’s been killing it so far this season.
But what’s been a little eye-opening with Martin is that he isn’t seeing the field when the 49ers run their base formation. Here is what Robert Saleh had to say about how Martin can earn an increased role on the defense.
Robert Saleh opens up on rookie Nick Martin
“He's got to dominate special teams first,” Saleh said. “You know, right now, Dee Winters is playing at an extremely high level. And the guys after Dee and Fred are outpacing him on special teams. For Nick, he's going to be fine. He is. He needs reps, but he's got to earn those reps. And he's working hard at it. He is.
“But, you're talking about guys who have been in this League for a while, between Giff and Curtis, guys who know the game and know how to play special teams and know how to be pros week-in and week-out. Not that he's not being a pro, talking about Nick, but they're just a little bit ahead of him right now in that regard.”
It’s not surprising to hear this from Saleh. Martin didn’t have an impressive training camp, and he struggled in the preseason.
Now, he did show improvement in each of the following preseason games, but clearly, it’s not enough for Saleh to trust him.
If Martin was a player Saleh felt was ready, he would trot him out there like he’s doing with five other rookies. Martin hasn’t done enough, and still isn’t on special teams.
I wouldn’t hold my breath on Martin seeing time on defense this season. Saleh saying Martin needs to “dominate on special teams” probably means he hasn’t liked his effort and/or tackling.
It’s probably more the latter with a sprinkle of the former. Martin had issues with tackling in the preseason, so it’s not surprising if it’s an issue in real games.
Martin should be viewed as a developmental player for 49ers fans this year.
