San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams Week 3 Live Blog
INGLEWOOD -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 road game against the Los Angeles Rams. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the Rams press box.
11:55 Here are the 49ers' inactives: George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Darrell Luter Jr., Tatum Bethune, Ben Bartch, Joshua Dobbs.
11:56 It will be interesting to see how the 49ers run the ball with Kittle. As we've seen the past two weeks, they can run the ball just fine without Christian McCaffrey even though he's the best running back in the NFL. And that's because Jordan Mason also is excellent plus George Kittle is a premier blocking tight end. Having him at the point of attack helps every running back. Will Mason have as much room to run without Kittle creating space?
11:57 In the passing game, it will be interesting to see how Kyle Shanahan distributes targets with Deebo Samuel and Kittle both out. Brandon Aiyuk should be expected to step up and shoulder the load considering he just got a contract extenion worth $30 million per season. But he held out all offseason and may not be in peak physical condition quite yet. As opposed to Jauan Jennings who has been absolutely locked in since the playoffs started last season. I expect that Jennings will lead the 49ers in targets and catches today while Aiyuk complements him. I also expect the 49ers will run the ball far more than they'll throw it simply because the Rams run defense is awful.
1:23 The Rams win the toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.
FIRST QUARTER
1:32 On 1st and 10 from the Rams 13-yard line, Brock Purdy fakes a pitch to Isaac Guerendo, looks quickly to the left for Aiyuk before turning back to the right and hitting a wide open Jauan Jennings int the end zone. Jordan Mason had 31 yards from scrimmage on 5 touches on that drive.
49ers 7, Rams 0.
1:37 On 3rd and 2 from the Rams 38, Nick Bosa overruns Matthew Stafford in the pocket, Stafford scrambles to his left and throws the ball to no one. And the Rams go 3 and out. After the punt, the 49ers take over at their 26.