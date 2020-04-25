San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Live Blog Day 3

This is the San Francisco 49ers live blog for the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. Grant Cohn will update this frequently with information and analysis from his war room.

8:10 The 49ers have three picks today. They have none in Round 4, one in Round 5 (156), one in Round 6 (210) and one in Round 7 (217).

8:11 The 49ers still need to draft a cornerback and should wait no later than Round 5 to take one. They also could draft a tight end, a guard, a safety or another wide receiver on Day 3.