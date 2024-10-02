49ers to Receive Reinforcement at Defensive Line
Reinforcement is on the way.
The San Francisco 49ers are set to receive reinforcement at the defensive line this week. Kalia Davis is having his 21-day practice window open up on Wednesday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that on a conference call on Monday.
Now, it has become a reality. Davis has been on Injured Reserve ever since he injured his knee in the first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. It was never revealed the exact specifics of what he injured aside from the fact that he needed surgery.
Davis was estimated to return by the middle of the regular season. So, for him to have his practice window opened up now gives him a chance to return sooner than that. That means he is making an amazing recovery, which is great. Davis is a fantastic reinforcement for the 49ers.
Prominent starting defensive lineman Javon Hargrave suffered a torn tricep in the Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Hargrave will miss the rest of 2024 because of it with a feint chance of returning should the 49ers make a deep playoff run. Hargrave's absence makes the defensive line thin and hurts their chances of generating pressure with four-man rushes.
That is why the 49ers blitzed the New England Patriots on a third of their defensive plays, their highest blitz rate this season. They needed to generate pressure that way since Hargrave left a massive hole in the interior. Well, Davis has a prime opportunity to shrink some of that hole.
Davis has been a player that the 49ers were hyped about entering 2024. He looked solid in training camp and against the Titans. The arrow was pointing up for Davis until his injury. Now, he has a chance to rekindle that momentum and step up for the 49ers at a time when they desperately need it.
The 49ers will give him a chance to play in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals but will be in no rush. It depends on how strong he looks. It is probably best for the 49ers to bring him along slowly so that they can get the best version of him. Keep an eye on his practice status as the week progresses.