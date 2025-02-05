49ers CB Renardo Green Must Heed Advice From Darius Slay
NEW ORLEANS -- One of the limited bright spots on the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 was cornerback Renardo Green.
The rookie managed to become a starter and produce at an exceptional level. That isn't easy to do for any young player on the 49ers usually, let alone a rookie. Green will be an exciting player to watch in 2025 to see how his growth comes along.
One way he can go about ascending next season is by heeding advice from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. On Super Bowl opening night, Slay spoke about what a young cornerback should do when it comes to growing their game.
"For all young corners, if they do not have a vet or a guy they look up to, reach out to them," said Slay. "I had great veterans in my room. Even when I had great vets, I still reached out to Richard Sherman, I reached out to (Darrelle) Revis, I reached out to Patrick Peterson, I reached out to Aqib Talib. Any guy I looked up to or modeled my game after, I reached out to them and asked them what I could do to help my game. A lot of guys, definitely as a man, don't have the courage to ask folks for help and I wasn't one of them guys. I asked everybody for help."
This is excellent advice for Green. Every young player needs a veteran to help guide them and draw inspiration from them. Deommodore Lenoir is one player Green can do that with. Charvarius Ward was likely that player as well last season.
However, the 49ers will be out of veterans at cornerback. So, Green will have to do what Slay suggests and that's by reaching out to veterans across the league. He can even reach out to Richard Sherman. The 49ers are a team he still has love for and would gladly help Green.
Perhaps Slay could also be that veteran once the Super Bowl is over. Either way, it would be wise of Green to heed Slay's advice. The 49ers need him to ascend to keep their secondary at a promising and eventually strong level.
