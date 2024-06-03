SI Ranks 49ers QB Joshua Dobbs the NFL's 13th Best Backup QB
Backup quarterback has become an increasingly important position in the NFL.
Last season, a mere 9 quarterbacks started all 17 games, and only 14 quarterbacks started at least 16. Which means most starting quarterbacks missed time in 2023.
In 2022, the 49ers went through four quarterbacks -- Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson. All four got injured. So their backups matter.
This season, their backup quarterback is Joshua Dobbs, whom Sports Illustrated recently ranked the 13th-best backup in the NFL.
"Dobbs’s chaotic 2023 season will be best remembered for guiding the Vikings to a victory against the Falcons five days after being traded by the Cardinals. Dobbs also had a memorable win against the Dallas Cowboys as a member of the Cardinals. But Dobbs is a bit erratic at times, but his highs tend to win games and it helps that he received guidance from Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell last season and now will get to learn from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan."
Dobbs might be able to do well for the 49ers for a game or two, but not for an extended stretch. Which is too bad, because the 49ers are built to make a quarterback's life easy (until he gets injured behind an offensive line that struggles in pass protection), because the weapons are so good and the scheme is top-notch.
Don't be surprised if Brandon Allen beats out Joshua Dobbs as the no. 2 quarterback. Dobbs is very smart and picks up systems quickly, but Allen has been here for a year and knows the system better, which could give him a leg up in the eyes of the coaches.