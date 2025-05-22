Sports Illustrated Projects Nick Martin to be the 49ers' Best Rookie
The 49ers could start up to six rookies on defense alone next season, so it's hard to project which one will make the biggest impact.
The 49ers lost six starters on defense this offseason and attempted to replace all of them with draft picks and bargain-bin free agents. One of the best starters they lost was linebacker Dre Greenlaw who signed a three-year deal with the Broncos. To replace him, the 49ers drafted Nick Martin in Round 3.
And that's who Sports Illustrated thinks will be the 49ers' best rookie -- Martin.
"San Francisco lost starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw to the Broncos but added his replacement in Martin, a third-round pick from Oklahoma State," writes Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick. "Opportunity exists for Martin, who has terrific range and blitz skills, to be an ultra-productive rookie. The 49ers will heavily depend on their 2025 draft class to reinvent their defense, and Martin figures to be a key piece in the middle of it all, literally and figuratively."
Flick makes good points, but Martin is no lock to start at weakside linebacker right away. He'll have to compete with third-year linebacker Dee Wiinters who has just as much range as Martin.
Meanwhile, first-round pick Mykel Williams is a virtual lock to start at defensive end and play at least 75 percent of the defensive snaps barring injury. He may not record lots of sacks in 2025, but he will be extremely important against the run.
I'd project Williams to be the 49ers' best rookie by a wide margin.