Terrell Owens Raves About 49ers WR Jauan Jennings
Terrell Owens isn't afraid to speak candidly about the 49ers.
This was true when he was a player and it's true today. Recently, he went on 95.7 The Game and casually destroyed Deebo Samuel for underperforming.
In the same breath, Owens raved about Jauan Jennings, who has been the 49ers' most-improved player this season.
"Jauan Jennings has been the brightest spot on this offense since Day 1 of this year," Owens said. "Jauan Jennings can only do so much. Jauan Jennings is a playmaker. I don't see him as a game -changer. That's Christian McCaffrey. He can make something happen within the course of any play. That's not Jauan Jennings, but he has been super productive. He has been the brightest star on that offense.
"The only thing he lacks is that breakaway speed. He has the physical attributes to bring that physicality to the game. He has a catch radius. He can make plays. He can go up and take 50-50 balls and turn those to 80-20 in his favor. He's going to make himself some money somewhere. If you looked at it from the beginning of the season with the Brandon Aiyuk contract situation looming at that time, I told my son that Jennings was playing like he's the $30 million-per-year type of guy. Jennings was the lone bright spot. He right now is a focal point. Dynamic player. The only thing he lacks is that game-changing ability. He can only do so much. He needs somebody else to complement what he's doing from an offensive standpoint. The running game has to come along as well."