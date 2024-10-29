All 49ers

The 49ers Climb to No. 14 in NFL.com's Week 9 Power Rankings

Adding another pass rusher would make a huge difference.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; after the game San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) heads to the locker room against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Last week, the 49ers fell all the way to 16th in NFL.com's power rankings after losing to the Chiefs.

This week, the 49ers have climbed back up to 14th after beating the terrible Cowboys.

"Sunday night's contest was a get-right game for the 49ers, even if it wasn't easy," writes NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "They didn't take control of the banged-up Cowboys until the third quarter and didn't actually put this one away until later than that. But no matter; San Francisco is 4-4 entering a Week 9 bye, with potential moves at the trade deadline and the possible returns of Christian McCaffrey and Dre Greenlaw to look forward to. Nick Bosa had a big outing, and Sam Okuayinonu has come on nicely as a rusher. Still, if the Niners are going to add pieces, may I kindly suggest some defensive line help? It feels like they need one more impact player up front. I might have said wide receiver should be addressed, too, in the wake of Brandon Aiyuk's season-ending injury, but Ricky Pearsall Jr. put together a strong effort Sunday and might be one to watch down the stretch. The NFC West is tightly bunched, with Seattle and Arizona also sitting at 4-4 and the Rams at 3-4, so I expect the Niners to be working the phones. Even if we set aside the possible new faces, though, San Francisco remains the best option to claim the division crown, slow start be damned."

Edholm's analysis is right on. The 49ers' biggest weakness right now is their defense, particularly their defensive line. Nick Bosa and Sam Okuayinonu are making an impact but no one else is. Adding another pass rusher would make a huge difference.

