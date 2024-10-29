The 49ers Defense has been Surprisingly Mediocre Through Eight Games
Since 2019 when the 49ers became title contenders, they've always had an elite defense. Until now.
Don't get me wrong, their offense was good too, but the defense was better. It was the identity of the team and it closed out games. Now it doesn't do anything at an elite level.
Check out their stats and rankings.
Points allowed per game: 22.8 (17th best out of 32 teams)
Yards allowed per game: 314.8 (10th)
Passing yards allowed per attempt: 6.4 (12th)
Rushing yards allowed per attempt: 4.3 (9th)
Sack percentage: 7.14 (15th)
Third down conversion percentage allowed: 44.12 (26th)
Red zone touchdown percentage allowed: 61.54 (23rd)
The 49ers have way too much talent to be this mediocre on defense. They have the best middle linebacker in football (Fred Warner) plus three good cornerbacks (Deommodore Lenoir, Charvarius Ward and Renardo Green). That's why the 49ers currently rank fifth in the NFL in pass breakups with 40 and tied for second in interceptions with 10.
So why isn't the defense better?
Despite having a defensive end in Nick Bosa, who ranks second in the league in pressures with 25, the 49ers pass rush as a whole is average at best. And their run defense isn't much better. So the best thing they do is cover, which means they're kind of soft. Which is why they struggle on third down and in the red zone.
To be fair, the defense is missing Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave and Talanoa Hufanga, and those players are good. When they return, the defense should improve.
But in the meantime, defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen and assistant head coach Brandon Staley need to get more out of the players they have.