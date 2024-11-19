All 49ers

The 49ers Fall to No. 16 in NFL.com's Week 12 Power Rankings

Have the 49ers hit rock bottom?

Grant Cohn

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; George Kittle stands on the sideline with injury against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; George Kittle stands on the sideline with injury against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
They're 5-5 and they just lost to the Seattle Seahawks at home. Plus they haven't beaten a team with a winning record yet. And they're set to face five winning teams in their final seven games. Which means the season could get much uglier.

That's why this week the 49ers fell to no. 16 in NFL.com's Week 12 power rankings.

"There's no other way to say it: Sunday's loss to the Seahawks was crushing," NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm writes. "Blowing leads against NFC West opponents has become a chronic issue. Sure, the Niners were playing without George Kittle (and, for most of the second half, Nick Bosa), and a few bad breaks went against them. Those mitigating factors don't make the outcome count less when it comes to the playoff picture. If San Francisco misses the postseason -- and, as of Monday night, the team had just a 29 percent chance of making it -- we'll look back on this one as one of the bigger reasons why, along with earlier losses to the Rams and Cardinals. The 49ers were more in control of those games. Even so, on Sunday, they did have the ball at the Seattle 46-yard line, protecting a 17-13 lead with less than three minutes left. That's usually when Kyle Shanahan teams (especially at this time of year) bleed out the clock or score to put it away. Instead, the Niners had to punt and then watch their defense allow Geno Smith and Co. drive 80 yards in two-plus minutes for the game-winning touchdown. After all the 49ers have been through, the playoffs just might not be in the cards this season."

MY TAKE: If the 49ers miss the playoffs, they won't be able to use injuries or the Super Bowl hangover or the Madden Curse or bad breaks as excuses. No more victim mentality. Instead, they'll have to look in the mirror, hold themselves accountable for falling far short of expectations, and then make a meaningful adjustment.

