49ers Draft Profile by Round: RB and TE

Kyle Shanahan wore out the CMC Easy Button last year, giving Christian McCaffrey a franchise record 413 touches. NFL history predicts backs with a high usage rate one year get injured or see a sizable drop in their stats the next. McCaffrey turns 30 in June and has said he’s open to carrying less of a load this season.

Shanahan said at the Annual Meeting that the high usage rate is due to the lack of a backup running back with McCaffrey's skill set. So there’s part of the draft criteria.

At tight end, George Kittle is coming off a torn Achilles in the wild card game. He hopes to be back for Week 1, but that seems optimistic. Until Kittle returns, Jake Tonges is the starter. Tight end is a clear need given Kittle’s age (33 in October) and injury history.

The Niners will look for help in the 4th, though the position is so deep this year that a trade back from the 4th could net a tight end they like. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see a tight end signed in UDFA.

Running Back

In their search for Diet CMC, the Niners have a few choices. First, who doesn’t fit. Jadarian Price is an explosive back but not a vertical receiver like McCaffrey. Price’s catches are screens and check downs. Mike Washington Jr. will go before they are willing to draft a back. Nick Singleton, phenomenal speed, but he lacks vision and doesn’t have the Bobby Turner one cut and go game; also a liability in pass protection. Demond Claiborne lightning fast but bad hands, five fumbles and a 17.6% drop rate.

Ok, so who does fit?

A one-cut back who runs hard and can handle a bell cow role in the future, with 251 carries for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns. 2nd in the FBS among backs with 46 catches for 370 yards and three TDs. A sharp route runner, he beats linebackers in space and lined up wide sometimes. Money hands, one fumble, 2% drop rate. Doesn’t have great speed at 4.56 but he produces: 68 forced missed tackles, 36 rushes for 10 yards or more. Due to the lack of speed, his YAC is low at three yards per carry. The Niners would have to move in the draft to get him; he’s projected for 100-115.

Eli Heidenreich (Navy) 6-0/202

499 yards rushing, 941 yards receiving. Runs routes like a receiver with great hands, only two drops, had a highlight one-handed catch and run touchdown. Two receptions for 80 yards plus. Separates, punt returner, fits as a gadget guy that lines up everywhere. He works as a CMC backup and a chess piece for Shanahan. 4.44, he’s quicker than fast and lacks breakaway speed. Pass pro is not a strength. Projected for mid-6th.

In my view, the Niners need one of the two; both require a trade to draft.

Tight End

Receiver, blocker, is there someone that can actually do both well? They have a receiving tight end in Tonges, so the need is for a blocker, but the tight ends they’ve met with are receivers. Who I would avoid. Sam Roush of Stanford, sub-31 arms, seven drops, only three catches in the red zone, and a 33% contested catch rate. Marlin Klein of Michigan, size-speed but an 11% drop rate, limited production in big plays, and only one TD career.

Michael Trigg (Baylor) 6-3/240

The Niners invited him for a 30 visit. 34+ arms, 84+ wingspan, huge catch radius. Inconsistent play and mindset. His hands are up and down, highlight catches and seven drops, though he had only one drop in 2024. A vertical threat with an average depth of target over 11. Fifty catches for nearly 700 yards and 6 TDs. Not a blocker, poor contested catch rate at 34, and has some character concerns with team suspensions. Late 5th projection.

Dallen Bentley (Utah) 6-4/253

He does what the Niners need, excels at finding a hole in a zone, sitting down, and then somehow creating YAC in a crowd. 48 catches for 620 yards and six TDs. Good acceleration with a 4.59 40 and a 1.59 ten split. Bentley had ten forced missed tackles and 31 catches for first downs. Excellent hands, no drops all year. With 24 bench reps, he has some power for blocking but needs technical work, had more success as a move blocker. Late 5th.

My guy:

Riley Nowakowski (Indiana) 6-2/250

The Juszczyk replacement. Textbook drive blocker, he served plenty of pancakes in the playoffs, has power upper and lower body. No drops, 90% catch rate, 32 catches for 387 yards, two touchdown runs in short yardage as a fullback. Nowakowski was the secret sauce of the Indiana offense, did the little things that helped them win the natty. Smart, tough, technically sound, high work ethic. Late 5th.

Prediction: Trades will be needed for both positions, but they are warranted. Johnson or Heidenreich are an excellent fit at running back. Johnson checks every box for Turner and fits as the heir apparent. Heidenreich with Shanahan becomes a weapon. Bentley has two-way potential and is the YAC tight end the team needs. Nowakowski is one of my favorite players in the draft. I hope they take him; he’d be ideal as the next fullback, but I realize it’s a long shot.