The 49ers have Met with Michigan TE Colston Loveland at the Combine
INDIANAPOLIS -- This week, John Lynch said he wants George Kittle to retire with the 49ers, but he also had a formal interview with his potential replacement.
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland confirmed to 49ers On SI on Thursday that he has met with the 49ers at the NFL Scouting Combine. Loveland is projected to get drafted in the first half of Round 1 and the 49ers currently own the 11th pick, which means he should be in play for them.
Even if the 49ers do extend George Kittle's contract, he will turn 32 next season -- the 49ers have to be prepared for life without him. They have no idea when his body finally will break down. And while he's still in his prime, he and Loveland could form the best tight-end duo in the NFL.
Loveland is a lean pass-catching tight end who could become an elite player if he gets a bit stronger. But he has movement skills that are rare for the position.
"I always loved Jimmy Graham growing up," Loveland explained. "I played receiver growing up until about sophomore year. That's when I was too big and not a 4.3 guy, so I said, 'Alright, I'll play tight end.' Rob Gronkowski obviously was a big influence as well. Even the younger guys like Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorts, Trey McBride, Travis Kelce obviously and George Kittle. The position is evolving and right now it's a good time to be one."