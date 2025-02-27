All 49ers

The 49ers Have Had Extension Talks with George Kittle

Brock Purdy isn't the only player whose contract the 49ers want to extend this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
George Kittle is entering the final season of his deal as well and wants to stay in Santa Clara for the rest of his career.

"We've already talked about it," 49ers general manager John Lynch said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We want George to retire a Niner. He's one of those guys. He's a Niner through and through, and so we want that to become a reality.

"I think the only thing on that is timing, and that's no different from what I've told George and his agent. There are some other things we're focused on, and George is certainly there. That's something we all want to see become a reality, including George."

TRANSLATION: The 49ers want to extend their 25-year-old quarterback before their 31-year-old tight end. Fair enough.

Here's the thing, though. When the 49ers extend George Kittle, they actually will create lots of cap space for 2025, cap space they could use to keep Dre Greenlaw or sign someone else. So if they want to extend Kittle, it would be in their interest to extend him before free agency begins.

But respectfully, I must take issue with one thing Lynch said. Kittle hasn't earned the right to retire as a Niner. No player ever earns that right. Joe Montana didn't finish his career with the 49ers -- neither did Jerry Rice or Ronnie Lott. The 49ers are a team, not a family. And if another team were to offer the 49ers two first-round picks for Kittle, they'd have to take the picks.

End of rant.

