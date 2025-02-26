The 49ers Intend to Honor Deebo Samuel's Trade Request
INDIANAPOLIS -- Just after the 49ers' season ended, John Lynch was asked if the 49ers might part ways with Deebo Samuel this offseason, and he said no, the 49ers aren't in the business of getting rid of great players.
Then Samuel requested a trade.
So on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, I asked Lynch if he's still not interested in moving on from Samuel.
"Still not interested," Lynch said, "but along those lines of financial constraints and some conversations we've had with Deebo, we've been forthright with that and we're on good terms with Deebo. He has asked for a fresh start and I think we're going to honor that.
"Don't like seeing great players leave and he is a great player. One of my favorite draft picks. He just makes game-changing plays. Everything is good, but at some point, time happens. We don't always honor trade requests -- there are contracts and things. But it probably makes sense that we're at least allowing him to look. We're having conversations. We'll see where that goes."
Lynch is extremely diplomatic, plus he wants to trade Samuel, which is why he was so complimentary of him. Of course, Samuel isn't a great player anymore. He was great for one season -- 2021. He is not a future Hall of Famer or someone who should start for a good team in 2025.
His best position at this point in his career is kick returner.