The 49ers Met with Michigan CB Will Johnson at the Combine
INDIANAPOLIS -- This would be an unusual pick for the 49ers.
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson confirmed to On SI this week that he has had a formal meeting with the 49ers this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. Johnson is considered the top cornerback in this year's draft, which means he might not be available for the 49ers who currently own the 11th pick.
If Johnson is available and the 49ers take him, he would be the highest draft they've spent on a cornerback since they made Ronnie Lott the eighth pick in 1981. In fact, last year the 49ers spent the last pick in Round 2 on cornerback Renardo Green, and he was the highest pick the 49ers have spent on a corner since Shawntae Spencer in 2002.
The 49ers generally prefer to wait until Round 3 to take cornerbacks. But that could change now that Robert Saleh is back as the defensive coordinator.
When Saleh was the New York Jets head coach, they drafted cornerback Sauce Gardner with the fourth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he was a major success for their team. Perhaps Saleh will want another elite cornerback to coach on the 49ers now that he understands the full benefits of having such a good player at this position.
Or maybe the 49ers are just doing their due diligence before they draft another defensive lineman or wide receiver in Round 1. Too soon to tell.