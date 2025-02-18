All 49ers

Daniel Jeremiah Projects 49ers to Take a Cornerback in New Mock Draft

The 49ers already have two good starting cornerbacks in Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green.

Grant Cohn

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Frankly, the 49ers have needs almost everywhere.

Which could mean they just might not draft for need in Round 1 this year like they typically do. Instead, they could take the best player available, and Daniel Jeremiah of The NFL Network projects that player will be Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.

"Johnson is a scheme fit and his size will play well in a division featuring wide receivers built like power forwards," writes Jeremiah.

Johnson looks like he could become one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL relatively quickly, so he would be a terrific pick. But of all the players the 49ers could take in Round 1, he's one they don't desperately need.

The 49ers already have two good starting cornerbacks in Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. Lenoir just signed a five-year extension, and Green just ranked 13th in pass breakups this past season despite being a rookie and starting just seven games. He's an ascending player.

Drafting Johnson would inhibit Green's development and growth, and the 49ers still would have to address their trenches with their next few picks. Had the 49ers drafted trench players as they should have the past few years, Johnson would be an option, but they didn't, and that's on them.

