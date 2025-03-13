The 49ers Select DE Shemar Stewart with 11th Pick in New Mock Draft
The 49ers have tons of needs, and one of them is defensive end.
They just released Leonard Floyd, which means their current starter opposite Nick Bosa is Yetur Gross-Matos who played just 368 snaps last season.
That's why the 49ers tried to sign Joey Bosa this week, and it's why CBS projects the 49ers to draft Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart.
"Most expected Joey Bosa would sign in San Francisco with his brother, but he chose the Bills instead," writes CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards. "After releasing Leonard Floyd, pass rusher is one of several needs that have materialized for this franchise."
Calling Stewart a pass rusher is a stretch considering he had just 4.5 sacks in his entire college career.
Stewart is a big, athletic defensive end who's built like Myles Garrett but doesn't play like him. And in college, Stewart often rushed from the interior, which makes you wonder if he's a tweener without a true position.
In 2017, the 49ers spent the third pick in the draft on Solomon Thomas because they thought he was built like Aaron Donald. Turns out he was just a non-pass-rushing tweener without a position. Which means he was a bust.
That's why drafting defensive linemen purely on traits is dangerous. The tape shows Stewart creates pressure but doesn't finish plays. And as a run defender, he doesn't set a firm edge yet. He's a project.
But the 49ers like drafting project D-linemen in Round 1. See: Thomas and Javon Kinlaw.
Stewart is right up their alley.
