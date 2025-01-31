The 49ers Should Give George Kittle a Contract Extension
The 49ers gave contract extensions to all the wrong players last offseason.
First, they extended Christian McCaffrey, an older running back who's had a ton of injuries in his career. Next, they extended Brandon Aiyuk, a wide receiver who's good but not great. Finally, they extended Trent Williams, a left tackle who will be 37 in July.
Bill Walsh used to say it's better to get rid of a player a year too early rather than a year too later. In retrospect, the 49ers probably should have traded these three players.
Now George Kittle needs an extension. He has just one year and no guaranteed money left on his current deal, and he's coming off arguably the best season of his career. But he's 31 years old. Should the 49ers re-sign him?
Hell yes.
Kittle is a future Hall of Fame tight end -- those are hard to find. And they're roughly half the price of top-end wide receivers, and they last longer than wide receivers who generally flame out by 30. Elite tight ends routinely play into their mid-to-late 30s. Just look at Travis Kelce.
Kittle should retire with the 49ers. And while he's on the team, they never should pay big money for another wide receiver again. Good wide receivers are extremely expensive to sign and also easy to find -- the draft produces a dozen every year. They're replaceable. Kittle is not.
Pay the man his money and do it soon so he can be at OTAs.