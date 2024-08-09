The 49ers Sign Punter Pressley Harvin III
The 49ers have a punter problem.
Their starting punter, Mitch Wishnowky, has knee irritation, which means he can't participate in training camp or the preseason. So the 49ers have signed punter Pressley Harvin III to take Wishnowsky's place until he's healthy enough to return.
To make room for Harvin on the roster, the 49ers released veteran tight end Logan Thomas, who pulled his hamstring in the first week of training camp.
Harvin, 25, originally was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The past three seasons, he punted 217 times, averaged 43.7 yards per punt and landed 75 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line. So he's solid, but he doesn't have a particularly strong leg.
Wishnowky's career average is 45.7 yards per punt -- he's clearly better than Harvin. Wishnowsky's job isn't in jeopardy. But he's 32 years old and his knee seems to have been bothering him for a while this offseason. The 49ers could be concerned that his injury might linger into the regular season. So it's good to bring in a second punter they can get to know now just in case they need one down the line.
It's unclear how Wishnowsky injured his knee. It's possible he tweaked while punting a football this offseason, or it's possibly the accumulation of playing football and rugby for so many years.
Either way, the 49ers have to be prepared for life without Wishnowsky if his knee acts up during the season. Now the'yre prepared.