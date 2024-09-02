All 49ers

The Full List of 49ers Whose Status is in Question for Week 1

Keep in mind, the 49ers will practice on Tuesday, so we'll learn more soon.

Grant Cohn

Jul 25, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey answers questions at a press conference following Day 3 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers open their season next Monday night against the Jets. Here is the full list of 49ers whose status for the game is currently in question. Keep in mind, the 49ers will practice on Tuesday, so we'll learn more soon.

LT Trent Williams (hold out)

Williams wants a raise and more guaranteed money and is willing to sit out games until the 49ers pony up. There's no guarantee this standoff will end before Week 1.

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

McCaffrey has missed roughly the last month with this injury, and it seems to be a reaggravation of something that bothered him last season as well. The 49ers have to be careful with him. He has a ton of mileage on his legs.

RB Isaac Guerendo (groin)

He injured it last week. Plus he already missed time with a hamstring injury in training camp.

WR Jauan Jennings (oblique)

He missed the final preseason game with this injury and hasn't practiced since. I would expect him to return this week.

OG Aaron Banks (pinky)

Banks suffered this injury roughly two weeks ago. I'd be surprised if he misses Week 1, but we'll see if he can practice before the game.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

Gross-Matos injured his knee in the final preseason game and hasn't practiced since.

LB Dee Winters (ankle)

Winters reportedly had an MRI after injuring his ankle in the preseason finale. The results of the MRI are not yet known.

SS Talanoa Hufanga (ACL)

Hufanga returned to practice this past week after missing the rest of the offseason as he recovered from a torn ACL. It remains to be seen how aggressive the 49ers will be with Hufanga's return.

