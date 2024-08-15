The Good and Not So Good from Day 16 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 16 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, Brandon Aiyuk watched practice from the sideline but did not wear red or any 49ers logos.
THE GOOD
1. QB Brock Purdy
Had his best practice of training camp. Completed 19 of 23 throws and didn't get intercepted. Finally stopped passing to players he never would target in real games and focused on targeting his main weapons, which means he has figured out who he can and can't trust. Today, he targeted Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Jordan Mason, Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk, Eric Saubert and Danny Gray, who failed to catch Purdy's final pass. Purdy should have known better than to target Gray.
2. RB Christian McCaffrey
Made his first appearance on the field since he strained his calf. He jogged up and down the side of the field while doing rehab in front of everyone. Seems like he'll be ready for Week 1.
3. WR Deebo Samuel
He caught five passes during team drills. He beat Charvarius Ward twice including once for a deep touchdown during 1-on-1s. Also lined up at running back and ran the ball twice. Even caught a backward pass and heaved it downfield to Jauan Jennings. Unfortunately for Deebo, his pass was 15 yards underthrown. Still, he's a triple threat.
4. WR Jacob Cowing
Beat second-round pick Renardo Green with a slant route during 1 on 1s, then caught two more passes with the second-string offense during 11-on-11s. Cowing seems healthy for the first time this offseason, as opposed to Ricky Pearsall (more on him in a minute).
5. LB Dee Winters
Nearly intercepted Brandon Allen, then stopped running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the backfield for a two-yard loss. Winters might not always know what he's doing, but he's extremely fast and disruptive.
6. CB Darrell Luter Jr.
Intercepted a deep pass thrown by Tanner Mordecai (more on him in a minute). Luter has improved slowly but steadily throughout camp and is currently playing at a high level. He should make the team over veteran Rock Ya-Sin.
7. FS Tracy Walker
Also intercepted a pass thrown by Tanner Mordecai. This pass was tipped by Ronnie Bell, who had to jump just to get a finger on it. Walker was waiting behind the play to catch the easy interception.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. QB Tanner Mordecai
Threw three passes and got intercepted two times during team drills. I'm starting to think this guy isn't the next Brock Purdy.
2. WR Robbie Chosen
Still hasn't gotten targeted during team drills because he still hasn't gotten open. He looks like he will contribute absolutely nothing to this team.
3. WR Ricky Pearsall
Still injured. Wears a big brace on his left shoulder. Seems like he's still in pain.
4. CB Renardo Green
He was the only person who broke up a pass from Purdy today, but he also gave up four catches while playing nickelback with the first-string defense. Green will get targeted a ton this season if he's on the field. I'm not sure he's ready for the challenge.