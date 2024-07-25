The Good and Not So Good from Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp

All 49ers

Keep in mind, neither Trent Williams nor Brandon Aiyuk showed up.

Grant Cohn

Jul 27, 2022; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Danny Gray (86) runs with the football during Training Camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2022; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Danny Gray (86) runs with the football during Training Camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports / Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 2 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, neither Trent Williams nor Brandon Aiyuk showed up.

THE GOOD

1. DE Nick Bosa

He recorded at least three sacks -- one against Colton McKivitz and two against Jaylon Moore (more on him in a minute). Without Trent Williams on the field, the 49ers simply cannot block Bosa, who can wreck any play whenever he wants.

2. DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Started at defensive end and did a great job stuffing the run to his side, especially when he faced Jaylon Moore. Gross-Matos' best play was a five-yard tackle for a loss on a Jordan Mason run to his side.

3. TE Eric Saubert

Caught a pass from Brock Purdy that tipped off Deommodore Lenoir's hands -- he nearly intercepted it. Give Saubert credit for hauling in that throw. And give Purdy credit for having incredible luck when he throws the ball directly at a defensive back and still completes his pass. He did the same thing in the NFC Championship Game against the Lions. It's a skill.

4. TE Brayden Willis

Caught a 20-yard pass up from Brock Purdy while running up the right seam against the first-team defense. Of all the backup tight ends, Willis clearly is the most dynamic one.

5. WR Deebo Samuel

Led all 49ers with five catches during team drills. Even managed to beat Isaac Yiadom, which he couldn't do yesterday. But Samuel still couldn't beat Charvarius Ward 1 on 1. That's an extremely tough matchup for Samuel. At this stage of his career, he can't beat true no. 1 receivers, but he can run through them when he has the ball in his hands.

6. WR Danny Gray

He's the only wide receiver other than Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings who has caught more than one pass from Purdy during camp. Yesterday, Gray caught two passes from Purdy. Today, Gray caught one -- a 15-yard catch over the middle. We know Gray is a deep threat, but if he can catch the pass over the middle as well, he'll make the team. He has been much more impressive than Ronnie Bell so far.

7. CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Intercepted an underthrow deep pass from Joshua Dobbs that was intended for Jauan Jennings. To be fair, Jennings had a step on Luter, which is troubling because Jennings isn't fast. But the pass had to be perfect and it wasn't, so Luter made a leaping, twisting interception. Great catch.

8. SS Malik Mustapha

Nearly intercepted a pass from Brandon Allen that was intended for Jauan Jennings. Allen scrambled out of the pocket to his left and spotted Jennings, who was open. Unfortunately for Allen, Mustapha spotted him eyeing Jennings and jumped the route. Mustapha has made one big play in both practices so far. He's the most impressive rookie safety I've ever seen in camp. Ji'Ayir Brown is in his second year and he still hasn't made any plays.

9. The entire run defense

Yesterday, it was awful. The effort in particular was terrible. Today, the effort was outstanding, and so the 49ers were able to shut down Christian McCaffrey in his first practice of the offseason.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. LT Jaylon Moore

He's the starting left tackle while Trent Williams holds out and he's just terrible. He can't block anyone. Gets pushed around on runs and passes. It's astounding that he's still on the team and the 49ers haven't even attempted to draft a better backup left tackle the past few years, but they literally haven't taken a tackle since they drafted Moore in Round 5 of the 2021 draft. Remarkable.

2. DE Leonard Floyd

Didn't participate in team drills on the second day of camp. Either he injured himself during warmups or he had the day off because he's almost 32. Either way, not great.

3. WR Jacob Cowing

Muffed a punt for the second day in a row and got chewed out afterward by Kyle Shanahan. Meanwhile, Ronnie Bell and Trent Taylor haven't dropped any punts.

4. SS George Odum

Gave up a 20-yard catch to Brayden Willis while filling in for Talanoa Hufanga at strong safety. Odum isn't a good safety -- he's on the team because he plays special teams. Mustapha is a much better safety than Odum.

5. QB Joshua Dobbs

My goodness, he's awful. He might be the smartest quarterback in the NFL but he can't throw a strike. His accuracy is abysmal. Today he threw a 10-yard pass five yards behind his intended target who was right in front of him. In addition, Dobbs got intercepted because he underthrew a deep pass for the second day in a row. Time to play Tanner Mordecai.

6. Kickoff preparation

There are lots of new rules regarding kickoffs this season and the 49ers still haven't spent one minute practicing that play. They practice punt returns and punt coverage every day, but not kickoffs. Strange.

Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn

