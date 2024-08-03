The Good and Not So Good from Day 9 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 9 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, Brandon Aiyuk watched while drinking water in the shade. Interpret that as you will.
THE GOOD
1. FS Ji'Ayir Brown
Recorded two interceptions on passes thrown by Brock Purdy (more on him in a minute). First, Brown caught an overthrown pass that was tipped by Ricky Pearsall (more on him in a minute, too). Then, Brown covered Deebo Samuel man to man, jumped his route and stepped right in front of Purdy's pass over the middle. Brown might be the training camp MVP. He's a stud.
2. DT Jordan Elliott
He recorded at least three sacks and lots of pressures today. He was by far the most disruptive defensive tackle on the field, and that's no knock on Javon Hargrave or Maliek Collins. They were good today as well. Elliott is simply bigger and more imposing.
3. WR Deebo Samuel
He had his best day of training camp. First, he burned Deommodore Lenoir with a fade route up the sideline to catch a 40-yard pass from Brock Purdy. In addition, Samuel repeatedly ran for big gains on end arounds and swing routes. He still isn't the best route-runner -- he couldn't beat the starting free safety one on one today. But he seems faster than he has been in years. He's going to have an excellent season.
4. WR Trent Taylor
Beat both Isaac Yiadom and Deommodore Lenoir during 1 on 1 drills. Taylor isn't a particularly good player in games, but he's a training camp Hall of Famer. Look for the 49ers to put him on their practice squad.
5. CB Renardo Green
Beat Deebo Samuel during 1 on1 drills. Samuel ran a deep out route and created zero separation from Green. To be fair, Samuel never creates separation when running out routes. Still, Green rarely gives up separation to anyone. And when he gets beat, he's usually close enough to contest the catch.
6. TE Brayden Willis
Made a diving catch on the final play of practice. It was fourth and five, Brandon Allen scrambled out of the pocket to his right and fired 15 yards downfield to Willis, who had to lay out to catch it. He's a natural receiver who absolutely will make the 53-man roster.
THE NOT SO GOOD
He threw two beautiful deep passes -- one to Deebo Samuel down the sideline and one to Chris Conley up the seam. These were two of Purdy's best deep passes of camp. But he also threw two interceptions and now has thrown nine picks in nine practices. The first pick was a slightly errant pass into a tight window for Ricky Pearsall, who was bracketed by Deommodore Lenoir and Ji'Ayir Brown. Purdy's pass tipped off Pearsall's fingertips and landed in Brown's arms. To be fair, Brandon Aiyuk probably would have made that catch because he has much longer arms than Pearsall. So this interception wasn't terrible. But the second one was. On the second pick, Purdy made a bad decision and predetermined a throw Deebo Samuel, who wasn't open -- Ji'Ayir Brown ran his route for him. So Purdy ended up throwing the ball directly to Brown, who was right in front of him. Purdy says he benefits from throwing interceptions in training camp because he learns what he can and can't do. Hopefully today he learned not to force passes to Pearsall in traffic and not to throw to Samuel unless he's open.
2. WR Ricky Pearsall
Didn't participate in 1 on 1s, but did participate in 11 on 11s and was underwhelming. He made a 10-yard catch when he ran a quick slant and beat Isaac Yiadom who was playing 10 yards off the line of scrimmage. Pearsall still hasn't shown that his route-running translates to the NFL. He does not create as much separation as I expected he would.
3. CB Charvarius Ward
Went through the motions. Didn't get his best effort. Let Frank Darby run right by him for a deep touchdown catch during 1 on 1s. Then he committed a pass interference penalty against Deebo Samuel on 2nd and 20 during a move-the-ball drill. Ward is the best player on the field when he wants to be. Today, he didn't want it.
4. CB Deommodore Lenoir
He never gets beaten handily, but he still struggles to break up contested catches because he's a smaller cornerback. Today, he gave up a 40-yard catch up the sideline to Samuel and a 15-yard catch over the middle to Chris Conley. On both plays, Lenoir had great coverage. He simply couldn't make a play on the ball. That's his limitation.
5. LB Ezekiel Turner
Knocked Jordan Mason to the ground at the end of a play -- a big no-no during training camp. Mason immediately popped back up, ran over to Turner and shoved him to the ground from behind. An eye for an eye.
6. TE Cam Latu
Did not participate in practice. Seems injured again, which is bad news for his career which is hanging by a thread. It seems like he simply doesn't have what it takes to play in the NFL. Whenever he catches the ball, defensive players all yell to punch it out because they seem to know he can't hang onto it. He will not make this team.