There is a Positive Outlook With 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
Let the panicking begin.
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey doesn't just have Achilles tendinitis in one leg. It turns out he has it in both, which prompted him to go to Germany to seek special treatment. This latest injury news with McCaffrey can cause serious panic and concern for him.
Having Achilles tendinitis in one leg was already bad enough, but two? That makes the reality of McCaffrey not being available at any point this season seem more likely. However, there is a positive outlook with McCaffrey that should ease any panic or concern a bit.
For starters, there is no way the 49ers didn't know he had it in both legs. Kyle Shanahan confirmed they knew about it on Monday via conference call. So, nothing changes except for the details of his injury dating back to training camp.
McCaffrey is set to ramp up his rehab on Monday. That indicates the treatment that he received from Germany benefitted him. It's to the point where he is ready to test it out and start to work his way into playing. There is no telling how long it will take for McCaffrey to feel fully fit.
But the fact that he is getting back on the field is a positive sign. It's unlikely that McCaffrey would step out there if his Achilles didn't improve. It has to be in a sufficient state for him to be trying it out. Then again, the 49ers and McCaffrey have proven untrustworthy with his injury. It is understandable why anyone would feel doubt and remain seriously concerned.
Still, at this moment, there is a positive outlook. His season isn't in jeopardy yet and he is trending towards working his way back. The arrow is pointing upward with McCaffrey for the first time this season. So long as the 49ers don't rush him back and integrate him slowly, then there is a chance McCaffrey will make his return at some point this season.
Thankfully the 49ers have Jordan Mason. He has been on a tear this season as he leads the NFL in rushing yards. The offense is in good hands with him, which helps the timeline for McCaffrey remain steady. The panic shouldn't be in full force with him yet. Rather there should be a positive outlook with McCaffrey barring any setbacks or issues.