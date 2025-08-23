Three 49ers Need a Strong Performance Against the Chargers
Only one more preseason game to go for the San Francisco 49ers.
That means this is one last chance for players to make an impression on the coaches to either make the final 53-man roster or rise in the depth charts.
There are plenty of players on the 49ers who need to play well in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. But three 49ers need a strong performance the most.
CB Chase Lucas
Cornerback Chase Lucas continued to put pressure on the 49ers after another solid performance in the preseason. He wasn't a player whom anyone foresaw making the final roster cuts.
But with how he's playing, he's going to make himself undeniable. That is why he has to put an exclamation mark with another strong performance in the preseason finale.
“With all the injuries we’ve had in the secondary, he's gotten a lot of opportunity and to his credit, he’s taken advantage of it," said Robert Saleh. "Hopefully we get a good look at him at corner this week.”
Despite playing well in the preseason, the 49ers still don't sound too keen on Lucas making the team. Comments like this from Saleh insinuate that he has no shot.
But that can all change if he looks solid again.
S Marques Sigle
The starting safety spot is wide open for rookie Marques Sigle. Injuries have granted him that chance, and he's making the most of it.
He's stepped up when the 49ers needed him to. He's been sweet in the two preseason games and can earn a starting spot with one last strong preseason performance.
"He's shown that he can handle both the free and the strong mentally," Saleh said. "He's showing that he is got all the things that are required out of a safety from a movement standpoint, speed, instinct, and violence part. So, he's earned it. And as he gets those extended reps, he's got to find a way to cement it."
Saleh has already put more on his plate, and he's been passing with flying colors. All it will take is one more nudge, and Sigle will be walking into a starting role.
LB Nick Martin
Last but not least is rookie linebacker Nick Martin. He got off to a rough start in the first preseason game against the Broncos with several tackling errors.
But Martin rebounded in the second preseason versus the Raiders. He was able to control his chaos and look like a more polished player. Saleh acknowledged the improvement but wants to see more.
"The game's got to slow down for him," Saleh said. "He can regurgitate the information like a lot of rookies can, but when you're on the field and the ball snaps and it's moving as fast as it does, it's going to take him some time from a repetition standpoint. But, what was encouraging is that he maintained his confidence. He came out last week, had a very productive day and the expectation for him is to continue to get better in that regard.”
If Martin wants to be the starter in the 49ers' base defense, he's going to have to show the improvement Saleh wants in the last game.
Otherwise, Saleh can't trust him and will give the starting spot to another player.