Trent Williams Continues to Rave About This 49ers Rookie
2025 is year of hope for the San Francisco 49ers.
With so many rookies being relied upon this season, the 49ers will need their rookies to become impactful players early. That isn't going to occur with every player they drafted.
And some rookies will take longer than others to round out into form. But there is one 49ers rookie who needs to put it all together early, defensive end Mykel Williams.
He has been raved about by Trent Williams numerous times since he was drafted. It has to do with the excitement and intrigue of whether Williams can live up to his hype and potential.
"I just can't wait to watch him hit another colored jersey," Williams said. "I think he's a really, really interesting prospect. He can play the edge and play the inside. It's kind of rare to see people play that at a high level.
"I'm really interested to see if his production matches up to the promise cause I think the faith he's instilled in this locker room, how we think he can play, I think it's (kind of) a consensus. I'm just hoping and praying that it works out like how I think it will."
There is a ton of hype, expectations, and belief with Williams. How can there not be? The 49ers drafted him with the No. 11 pick, which is indicative of what they think of him.
However, expectations early on may need to be curtailed a bit. Williams has missed a large portion of training camp due to a hyperextended knee.
He also didn't get to play in the preseason. Williams will essentially be using the regular season to get adjusted and round into form.
That means it's likely he takes longer than initially anticipated to become an impactful player. Of course, there is a possibility he's such a tremendous player that he will be fine.
In fact, that's probably what the 49ers are expecting. Given how Williams spoke of the rookie, he didn't seem concerned with the lack of practice that Mykel has had.
It was all about being locked into whether his potential and hype are real. He's seen it firsthand in practice, even if he's barely had reps with him.
Williams is essentially saying what everyone on the 49ers, fans, and pundits are thinking when it comes to Mykel. He has the physical traits, but is he an impressive player?
We'll find out soon.