Why the Browns will be an extremely tough test for the 49ers

The 49ers are headed to Cleveland on Sunday and will be facing an interesting team.

The Cleveland Browns have had a wild season. Three QBs have played for them, and their defense has looked elite. Myles Garrett, in particular, is having a Hall of Fame season. He is currently on pace to break the single-season sack record and is showing that he is forever a 1/1 player. How will the Niners look against this team, and what should be expected from the 49ers?

Brock Purdy did not look good last week; he had 3 interceptions in the first half alone. Typically, when your QB is playing that poorly, it's almost guaranteed to be a loss, but Bryce Young played almost as poorly and kept them in the game. Brock is in desperate need of a good game to get some momentum in his favor, but the odds are against him.

Cleveland has had the 49ers' number at home for years. A Kyle Shanahan 49ers team has never won in Cleveland, and the last time the Niners won there was in 1984. Jim Schwartz, the Browns' Defensive Coordinator, has had Shanahan's number. In the 3 games they've crossed paths, the Niners have been held to an average of 15.7 points. That is vastly lower than their season average of 23.4 points, and to make it even worse, the Niners have been notorious for playing poorly in wet-weather games.

There's potential for some rain/snow in Cleveland, and Brock Purdy is not suited for that. Purdy has a career QBR of 49.1 in those conditions, which is less than ideal. If the game is going to be wet-weather, the Niners will have no choice but to run the ball consistently, which also feels like a bad matchup.

Myles Garrett is having one of the best seasons a DE has ever had. Garrett has more sacks this season than the entire 49ers team. Yes, you are reading that right, one player has more sacks than an entire team. In case that isn't impressive enough, the Niners aren't alone in this. Garret has more sacks than the Panthers as well, and is tied with the Bengals, who have one more game played than Garrett after their Thanksgiving win. These aren't stats for a normal human; he has to be some sort of Cyborg.

Aug 4, 2024; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garett (95) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Garrett is obviously incredible, but his matchup will be harder this week as he'll be dealing with Trent Williams. Williams is a Hall of Fame player just like Garrett, and in their previous matchup against each other, Garrett had no sacks. That was back in 2023, when Williams was younger and better, while Garrett was, well, still Myles Garrett. Maybe Williams will show he is still that elite tackle; if not, the Niners have to double Garrett at all times. If they don't, he can easily blow up the Niners' offense.

On defense, it looks a lot better for the Niners. The Browns will be starting Shedeur Sanders, who will be making his second start of the season. As a young QB, he is bound to make mistakes, and the Niners will have to use this to their advantage. In Sanders' start against the Raiders, he was barely blitzed and took advantage by throwing the ball left and right. If the Niners want to win, send pressure and make Sanders make mistakes.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the weather is as bad as projected, the Browns will be forced to give the ball to another rookie, Quinshon Judkins. Judkins has had a wild season. After facing an arrest in July, the Browns did not sign Judkins, whom they drafted, until the case was dealt with. Prosecutors didn't pursue the charges, and Judkins was on the team shortly after.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

At first, it was perceived that he wouldn't play many snaps, but that changed immediately. Judkins showed he is a poised runner with some power. The Browns quickly installed a wildcat formation to get him the ball quickly on the goal line. If the Niners want to win, they'll have to stop the run early in the game and force Shedeur to win with his arm. If they can do all of this, the Niners will have a real chance.

Overall, most pundits and analysts have picked the Niners to be the favorites and win, but I disagree. Given the history of these teams facing each other in Cleveland, and the presence of Garrett, it's bound to be a battle from the first whistle to the last. Hopefully the Niners can win to keep their Wildcard hopes alive.

Read more