What the 49ers can Expect From New RB Brian Robinson Jr.
The San Francisco 49ers finally have solidified the backup spot for Christian McCaffrey.
Newly acquired running back Brian Robinson Jr. will be the No. 2 guy going forward. The 49ers traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Washington Commanders for Robinson.
With the flurry of injuries at running back, this trade was a necessary one for the 49ers. It is also an indictment of Isaac Guerendo, whom the 49ers have shown disbelief in.
“We brought him here to be our two back," Kyle Shanahan said on the 49ers acquiring Robinson. "Always been a big fan of Brian. Loved him coming out of college. He's done really well going against him, and we were pumped that he was available and we were pumped that we were able to get him.”
Robinson is an immediate upgrade over Guerendo, especially in reliability. They get a running back who is generally healthy and was a solid starter.
Now, he gets to be in a run-heavy offense with the 49ers. It is a prospect that Robinson is extremely ready for and excited to be a part of.
"I'm very aware of how coach Shanahan likes to run his offense with his backs," Robinson said. "He emphasized that when he called me. He was like, 'Look, you know what I'm about, and I'm ready to show you how we get down.' And I'm like, 'I'm ready for it.' I'm totally aware of how he does things here.
"I'm ready for it. I've been running the ball my whole life. I'm ready to just plug and play. I came here ready to play, and I want him to be able to use me like that. Whatever run scheme it is, he can throw me in, and I'm already ready to execute the plays."
Robinson will have to stomach being the No. 2 guy instead of starting. But he isn't letting that bum him out. In fact, he's adapting to it nicely.
"I see opportunities for myself regardless," said Robinson. "C-Mac is going to do his thing, and I'm gonna be ready to do my thing for sure... My job right now is to complement him the best way I can, and we're gonna be the best duo in the league."
The way Robinson can complement McCaffrey is if the 49ers run him similarly to what he did in Washington. Robinson was mostly used running inside, whereas McCaffrey runs outside a lot.
Robinson ran between the tackles on 67.4% of his carries last season, the third-highest rate among running backs with at least 100 carries.
The 49ers can operate a flow of inside-out runs between the two. It can also allow McCaffrey to operate as the No. 3 receiver in the slot more often with Robinson in the backfield.
The 49ers didn't acquire a flashy running back, but they did land themselves a gritty one. Robinson should be able to provide some impactful moments in 2025.