What the 49ers Extending George Kittle Means for Brock Purdy
The 49ers executed an uncharacteristic move recently.
They extended the contract of George Kittle in the month of April. It isn't the act of extending Kittle that is uncharacteristic. They were always going to extend him.
What was odd about the move is that the 49ers did it before Summer. Every time the 49ers have a player who is due for a contract extension, they procrastinate on it.
Perhaps extending Kittle is a sign of a new process for them. That means Brock Purdy can probably expect his deal to pick up steam and be finalized soon.
Now that Kittle's contract is out of the way, the 49ers can put their full focus on working on Purdy's deal. They have a clearer sense of the finances they have with the money given to Kittle.
It is also a show of good faith that they want to get it done before the mandatory minicamp. For once, I think the 49ers might finally succeed in avoiding contract drama heading into training camp.
At this point, it would shock me if Purdy and the 49ers didn't agree to a contract extension in the next month. Reports would seem to indicate that they are closing in on a consensus for the base salary and guarantees.
But it really is all about the guarantees. Purdy could get $60 million per year for all that matters. It's his guarantees that will be the true indicator of his value and impact on the salary cap.
I would imagine the hang-up with his contract won't be so much with the money, but the number of years the 49ers are willing to offer.
Purdy and his agent will surely push for five years, while I can see the 49ers aiming for something shorter-term. That way, they can be absolutely sure that Purdy is their franchise guy.
Whatever they end up agreeing on, it feels like a foregone conclusion that an extension gets done sooner rather than later.