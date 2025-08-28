All 49ers

What the 49ers' New Uniforms Should've Looked Like

This is how the new 49ers "Rival" uniforms should've looked instead of repeating the all-black ones again.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The wait and suspense for the San Francisco 49ers new "Rival" uniforms is over.

For the first time in 10 years, the 49ers will don a brand new uniform. And just like 10 years ago, they will be rocking an all-black uniform.

Talk about no originality. All the 49ers did was copy and paste their last all-black uniforms with a few tweaks. How boring, and basic too, given how many teams use all-black uniforms.

Die-hard fans will likely love the uniforms, but it's not difficult to see how weak these uniforms are. The 49ers should've done something different than circle back to their last new uniforms

What the 49ers' New Uniforms Should've Looked Like

49ers alternate black uniforms.
Sep 14, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock (26) holds up the ball after an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

What the 49ers should've done with their new uniforms is give love to their secondary color scheme -- gold. The 49ers haven't had a uniform that highlights gold enough.

Now, I'm no graphic designer, so I can't give you perfect renderings of what it should look like. But this post below is in the ballpark of what I'm talking about.

These are the 2016 Pro Bowl uniforms. There's a reason the NFL used the 49ers as a model. It's because it works so perfectly.

The 49ers could've done a white uniform base with gold as the accent color, similar to what is shown above. Instead of the dark number, the 49ers could've gone with gold numbers and red trim with black.

Or, they could've gone with red numbers and gold trim with black. Either way, it would've blended nicely with the gold being properly emphasized with stripes down the bottom and across the collar.

This would've been exponentially better than their snooze fest they released today. It's not unique at all. It's what they did last time and what most teams do for their alternate uniforms.

Team Rice quarterback Tyrod Taylor of the Buffalo Bills (5) passes.
January 31, 2016; Honolulu, HI, USA; Team Rice quarterback Tyrod Taylor of the Buffalo Bills (5) passes the football during the third quarter of the 2016 Pro Bowl game at Aloha Stadium. Team Irvin defeated Team Rice 49-27. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

At this point, the NFL should get involved with this. The majority of teams should not be allowed to use all-black uniforms as their alternates.

Those are colors reserved for the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and whoever else utilizes black as their primary or secondary colors.

The 49ers need to start showing love to their gold color scheme. That's the color that really makes their uniforms elite and a classic, not red.

No other team in the NFL utilizes gold like that. Hopefully, the 49ers stop overlooking their gold color scheme the next time around they make uniforms.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

