Which Departed 49ers Player Will Thrive the Most in 2025?
A lot of the players that left the 49ers in free agency were beloved by the organization and the fans.
Hardly any of them who departed this offseason left the team on a bad note. Not even Deebo Samuel despite being traded coming off a poor season.
Most of these players will or should be continued to be rooted for unless they're facing the 49ers. Some of them will thrive on their new teams, but there is one departed 49ers player who will thrive the most in 2025.
That player is Charvarius Ward. He joins the Colts on a defense run by respected coordinator Lou Anarumo.
He's been regarded as an excellent coordinator until last season, when he was the scapegoat on the Bengals. Anarumo's defense is perfect for Ward's skill set because of his ability to play man-coverage at a high level.
And if the Colts want to mix it up with zone or have Ward shadow, he can do it. The defense is perfectly suited for Ward's skill set.
But most importantly, Ward gets to hit the reset button with the Colts. Much of his subpar performances last year were due to the trauma he endured with the passing of his daughter.
"I wasn’t where my feet were last season," Ward said at his introductory press conference. "I definitely needed a fresh start. Like I said, I’m excited, thankful, happy, blessed, all the good things to be here. Hopefully, it’s going to be a great spot for me.’’
Ward gets a fantastic defensive fit and a revitalization to get him back into the love for the game again. Of all the players who departed the 49ers this offseason, Ward will be the one who has the best season in 2025.