Who is the Best Free Agent Signing by the 49ers?
Getting excited for any of the free agents signed by the 49ers is like finding a needle in a haystack.
They didn't go after any of the prominent free agents, nor addressed their pivotal positions of need like the defensive line. Special teams was the point of emphasis for free agency by them.
No one, unless you're that much of a football junkie, is going to be giddy over special teams players signed. However, the 49ers did make one excellent addition outside of special teams.
It's wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. Bringing him in addresses a need and gives the 49ers some desperately needed improvement.
Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. There is no telling if he will be ready by Week 1 of the 2025 regular season.
Not to mention the question of if he will return to his high level form or get close to it. The 49ers needed a wide receiver, especially with Deebo Samuel traded to the Commanders.
Signing Robinson helps them fill the absence's of those two players. He fills a positional need, but also provides a new dynamic to the offense.
The 49ers have a vertical threatening receiver and one who can beat man-coverage. That is exactly what the 49ers need. Most importantly, he helps the red zone offense.
Robinson signed a two-year, $9 million contract. That is a massive bargain for a player who addresses need and can improve the offense.
Talk about a real solid signing.