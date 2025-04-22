All 49ers

Why the 49ers Decided to Cut Spending so Drastically this Year

The past few seasons, they spent more than most teams in the NFL. Then with no explanation, they decided to cut their spending. That's what this offseason is all about.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
This week, the Philadelphia Eagles gave their starting center, Cam Jurgens, a four-year, $68 million extension.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are still negotiating extensions with Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner and don't seem close to finalizing any of those deals any time soon. In addition, Davante Adams, who signed a two-year deal with the Rams this offseason, just called out the 49ers for lowballing him in free agency.

So why are the 49ers being cheap all of a sudden?

The past few seasons, they spent more than most teams in the NFL. Then with no explanation, they decided to cut their spending. That's what this offseason is all about.

Meanwhile, 49ers Enterprises recently purchased a Scottish soccer team called Rangers FC, plus they already own a British soccer team called Leeds United which just got promoted to the English Premier League.

To stay in the Premier League, 49ers Enterprises will have to acquire lots of good players and those players will cost lots of money. It will be interesting to see 49ers Enterprises ends up spending more money on soccer free agents than football free agents this year.

And it will be interesting to see if the 49ers are more aggressive in negotiations with soccer players than football players. Because they're making Purdy, Kittle and Warner sweat. As opposed to the Eagles, who extend their stars early in the offseason so other teams don't reset the market.

It's hard to say what the 49ers strategy is. It's just strange.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

