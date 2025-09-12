Why the 49ers have no excuses against the Saints
The San Francisco 49ers are going to go on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints without Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle on offense. The team is still favored by over a field goal, and it is more than justified. There are no excuses for them to lose this game.
San Francisco 49ers need to beat the New Orleans Saints in week 2
First, the coaching advantage. Kyle Shanahan has his issues, but he is one of the higher-regarded head coaches in the NFL. More than that, he is in the top five, and likely top three if you are making any play-caller ranking.
Kellen Moore has been a good play caller, but this is now his second NFL game as a head coach. He already lost at home in his debut. Moore may be good, but there is a clear advantage here.
The Saints' defensive coordinator is Brandon Staley, who was with the 49ers last season. Staley has always been regarded as a strong defensive coordinator despite his failure as a head coach. However, he is inheriting a new roster, things are changing, and he is establishing his ways.
Even if that were not the case, he would be at a disadvantage against Robert Saleh. That is less about Staley and more about Saleh being in the top five of any coordinator list.
The team is better at play calling across the board, and unless something drastically changes, Mac Jones is better than Spencer Rattler.
Jones has 49 career starts to seven for Rattler. Rattler is 0-7 in his career. Mac Jones has a higher completion rate, touchdown rate and a lower sack rate. He obviously has a better passer rating and adjusted net yards per attempt rate.
Even if you just compare last season, where Jones also made seven starts, he does have a higher interception rate, but adjusted net yards per attempt remains higher despite that.
Jones has been better, and last year, when Jones was a backup for the Jaguars, he was better.
The 49ers have the coaching and quarterback advantage. The Saints have fine players, but this is not a loaded roster beyond those issues. San Francisco has enough advantages at enough spots to overcome their weak links at others. The 49ers are going to be in a weaker spot than they wish, but this is a team that should win and cover the spread this weekend.