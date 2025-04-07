All 49ers

Why the 49ers Probably will Draft Georgia LB Jalon Walker

As an edge rusher, he's extremely fast and explosive. And he's a natural leader.

Grant Cohn

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) celebrates after tackling TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the 49ers in 2017, they've drafted one good pass rusher: Nick Bosa. And he was the second pick in 2019.

Every time the 49ers have drafted a pass-rusher after Round 1, that player has failed. Think Drake Jackson and Robert Beal Jr. The 49ers unsuccessfully have tried to find diamonds in the rough. And now they desperately need another pass rusher to complement Nick Bosa. So you can bet the 49ers will draft that player in Round 1.

The same year the 49ers drafted Bosa, they traded a second-round pick for Dee Ford, who was a converted 3-4 outside linebacker with the quickest first step of any NFL edge rusher at the time. The 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, coveted that skill set opposite Bosa, and I assume he still does.

That's why I expect the 49ers to draft a speed rusher with the 11th pick this year. Someone similar to Ford when he was young.

Marshall's Mike Green fits the mold athletically, but he has two troubling accusations in his past that could compel the 49ers to look elsewhere.

Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. also fits the bill, but there have been reports of character concerns with him as well.

Which means Georgia's Jalon Walker could be the top player on the 49ers' wish list. As an edge rusher, he's extremely fast and explosive. And he's a natural leader. He seems like the kind of person that Saleh in particular will love.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers trade up a few spots for Walker if they feel they have to.

