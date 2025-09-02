Why the 49ers Were Unable to Sign Kendrick Bourne
And just like that, he's gone.
Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has left the San Francisco 49ers after working out and meeting with them on Monday. He is headed to meet and work out for the Washington Commanders next.
The fact that Bourne has left the 49ers and will continue to meet the Commanders means a deal couldn't be reached. Bourne likely received an offer that wasn't to his liking.
Otherwise, he would've rejoined the 49ers after nearly five years since he departed. Adding him would've been a nice addition for the 49ers, but it makes sense why Bourne didn't sign.
It's more likely than not that the 49ers were offering Bourne a bare minimum deal. That's never going to be appealing for any player when they get that.
On top of that, Bourne isn't going to receive the opportunities that he is searching for. In the immediate term, he will be a contributing player.
The 49ers will have him, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings for the first three weeks of the season. But once Week 4 hits, Demarcus Robinson will return.
He will push Bourne down on the depth chart. Then, once Brandon Aiyuk, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins return, Bourne will be expendable.
Why on earth would he want to settle for that? He needs opportunities to produce good films so that he can create value for himself during the next free agency period.
Signing with the 49ers doesn't help him in any way; only the 49ers benefit. It makes perfect sense why Bourne left the 49ers without a deal to go and see what it'll be like with the Commanders.
Worst comes to worst, he can always take the deal the 49ers offered him if he doesn't like what the Commanders are offering in opportunity and money.
Of course, that's assuming the deal is still on the table. I don't imagine the 49ers would pull it off the table given the state of the position.
If Bourne turns around and tells the 49ers he wants to sign, they will bring him aboard. Ultimately, a reunion with Bourne doesn't appear to be a realistic option.
The moment Jennings returned, it made signing with the 49ers less enticing. And as much as the 49ers could use another receiver right now, they are no longer desperate.
It was fun to take a trip down memory lane with Bourne, but don't expect a reunion.