Why the 49ers Will Vote to Ban the Tush Push
The NFL spring league meetings in Minneapolis is set to kickoff on Tuesday.
One of the main topics of discussion during those meetings is voting to ban the Tush Push. The Philadelphia Eagles created the most unstoppable plays with one yard to go in NFL history.
However, the majority of the league doesn't take too kindly to it, which is why it was on the ballot to vote to ban it back at the owner's meetings in March.
One of the teams that doesn't like the play would likely include the San Francisco 49ers. When it is time to cast their votes, I fully expect the 49ers to support a ban on the Tush Push.
For starters, the 49ers don't utilize the play. I sincerely doubt Kyle Shanahan will ever want to utilize it. They don't have the quarterback for it. Brock Purdy will not get it done.
Second, if the 49ers have a chance to remove the Eagles' best play, they will do it. That is their stiffest competition in the NFC after all.
It makes sense to hurt your competition by removing their best play, especially when you don't use it and will never use it. The 49ers voting to ban the play is predictable at this point.
However, I will say that I wholeheartedly disagree with the Tush Push being put up to a vote. Why punish a team for creating a play that garners them massive success?
The fact that they are the only team to do it is all the more reason for them retain it. The Buffalo Bills tried to do it several times with Josh Allen in the AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.
That didn't work out so well for them. So, it isn't a play that can be easily replicated, even with a physically imposing quarterback like Allen.
Teams have tried to copy it and always fail. If every team could copy it with ease and gain automatic first downs with it, then fine. Ban it. But no one can.
The Eagles should be allowed to run the play. Unfortunately, I think the 49ers and the rest of the league have a desire to ruin it for them.