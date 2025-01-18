All 49ers

Why the 49ers are Dead Set on Robert Saleh as Defensive Coordinator

The 49ers are going boom-or-bust with hiring Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. It's a bold strategy.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
It has been evident for the last week. The 49ers have only interviewed Saleh and Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend. At least a few more coaches should've been interviewed by now. The 49ers are so dead set on Saleh that they are willing to make him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

“It’s Robert Saleh or bust, really," Barrows said. "Because they haven’t done much work with anybody else to this point. I’ve heard that they already told Saleh, 'We will make you the highest-paid defensive coordinator in all the land if you sign with us.' So now it’s just a matter of waiting for Saleh."

This is insane for the 49ers to be dead set on Saleh as defensive coordinator, but there is a reason for it. He's their best candidate for the job. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch know that he can run the defense that they want with some added wrinkles.

They also know Saleh will be beloved by the players in the locker room, especially with Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. Cashing out Saleh on a premium contract is also a way to get him to stay on for a couple of seasons, not just to incentivize him for 2025.

Still, the 49ers need a contingency plan for Saleh. Otherwise, they will have wasted precious time with other valuable candidates and be behind.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

