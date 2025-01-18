Why the 49ers are Dead Set on Robert Saleh as Defensive Coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers are going boom-or-bust with hiring Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator.
It has been evident for the last week. The 49ers have only interviewed Saleh and Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend. At least a few more coaches should've been interviewed by now. The 49ers are so dead set on Saleh that they are willing to make him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.
“It’s Robert Saleh or bust, really," Barrows said. "Because they haven’t done much work with anybody else to this point. I’ve heard that they already told Saleh, 'We will make you the highest-paid defensive coordinator in all the land if you sign with us.' So now it’s just a matter of waiting for Saleh."
This is insane for the 49ers to be dead set on Saleh as defensive coordinator, but there is a reason for it. He's their best candidate for the job. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch know that he can run the defense that they want with some added wrinkles.
They also know Saleh will be beloved by the players in the locker room, especially with Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. Cashing out Saleh on a premium contract is also a way to get him to stay on for a couple of seasons, not just to incentivize him for 2025.
Still, the 49ers need a contingency plan for Saleh. Otherwise, they will have wasted precious time with other valuable candidates and be behind.
