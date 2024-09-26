Why the 49ers Defense Has Been Such a Disappointment This Season
It's hard to overstate just how bad the 49ers defense has been through three games this season.
They currently are giving up a grotesque 6.1 yards per play -- third-worst in the league. Last season, they gave up 5.1 yards per play, which was eighth-best.
In addition, the 49ers defense has allowed a third-down conversion percentage of 52.9 -- again, third-worst in the league. Last season, they allowed a third-down conversion rate of 42.7.
So what's the deal? Why can't the 49ers defense get off the field? What's different between this season and last?
Clearly, personnel is part of the issue. This offseason, the 49ers signed linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and cornerback Isaac Yiadom. And through three games, both have been awful. Campbell is giving up a quarterback rating of 125 when targeted and Yiadom is giving up a QB rating of 132.6. They're beyond liabilities. They're destroying the defense.
But another part of the issue is scheme. New defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen is blitzing at the lowest rate in the league despite his pass rush generating minimal pressure. He's allowing opposing quarterbacks to hang out all day in the pocket. That's his choice.
Sorensen needs to show that he can manufacture pressure when his four-man rush can't create it on its own. He also needs to show that he can disguise his coverages before the snap and confuse opposing quarterbacks because Sam Darnold and Matthew Stafford knew exactly what the 49ers defense was doing.
Finally, Sorensen needs to bench Campbell and Yiadom.
Let's see if the 49ers can fix their defense and save their season before it's too late.