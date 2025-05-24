Will 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Win Comeback Player of the Year?
The 49ers will go as far as Christian McCaffrey takes them this year.
When McCaffrey was healthy, the 49ers went to back-to-back NFC Championships and a Super Bowl. When he was injured, they missed the playoffs. He's that important. He makes Kyle Shanahan's offensive system work.
So if he stays healthy this season, there's a good chance he'll win the Comeback Player of the Year Award. That's why Pro Football Focus lists McCaffrey as the No. 1 player returning from injury in the NFL this year.
"McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the 2024 season with bilateral Achilles issues, then later suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee against Buffalo, landing him on injured reserve and ending his season," writes PFF's Ryan Smith.
"Without their All-Pro running back, the 49ers struggled, finishing 6–11 after winning 35 games from 2021 to 2023.
"In 2022 and 2023, McCaffrey was the most complete back in football, earning 90.0-plus PFF grades in both seasons while forcing 155 missed tackles, the most in the league during that span. Last month, he reported having “zero restrictions” as the 49ers began their offseason program.
"He’ll be a critical piece for a San Francisco team looking to reassert itself in the NFC after three straight conference title game appearances."
The 49ers will give McCaffrey every opportunity to win this award. Since they traded for him in 2022, they've never been shy about giving him the ball despite his extensive injury history. This offseason, they traded his backup, Jordan Mason, to the Vikings. So McCaffrey will have more pressure than ever to carry the load.