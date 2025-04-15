All 49ers

Will the 49ers Finalize Brock Purdy's Extension this Week?

Technically, 49ers OTAs start a week from Wednesday.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Technically, 49ers OTAs start a week from Wednesday.

If they don't finalize Brock Purdy's contract extension before then, things could be kind of awkward when he shows up. Or he might not show up at all.

When the 49ers' season ended, Purdy was asked about his upcoming contract negotiation with the 49ers. "Obviously, I'd like to get it done sooner rather than later," Purdy said, "just so I can come back to work and get going with all the guys here."

Does that mean Purdy won't come back and work with all the guys until his extension is done? It seems like that's what he meant.

And he certainly wouldn't be the first 49ers player to hold out during a negotiation. Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa each held out the past couple years and were rewarded with huge contracts just before the season started. Why would Purdy be any different?

If Purdy wants to assert his leadership, he can show up to OTAs next week as an act of good faith toward the 49ers. The first month of OTAs includes zero 11-on-11 practices. It's mostly meetings, cardio and strength training. Purdy can participate in those activities without risking a serious injury.

When practices finally start on May 27, if Purdy's extension still isn't done, then he can decide to hold out -- or "hold in," meaning he would show up to work but would not practice on the field.

Get ready for another offseason full of contract drama.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News