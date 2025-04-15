Will the 49ers Finalize Brock Purdy's Extension this Week?
Technically, 49ers OTAs start a week from Wednesday.
If they don't finalize Brock Purdy's contract extension before then, things could be kind of awkward when he shows up. Or he might not show up at all.
When the 49ers' season ended, Purdy was asked about his upcoming contract negotiation with the 49ers. "Obviously, I'd like to get it done sooner rather than later," Purdy said, "just so I can come back to work and get going with all the guys here."
Does that mean Purdy won't come back and work with all the guys until his extension is done? It seems like that's what he meant.
And he certainly wouldn't be the first 49ers player to hold out during a negotiation. Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa each held out the past couple years and were rewarded with huge contracts just before the season started. Why would Purdy be any different?
If Purdy wants to assert his leadership, he can show up to OTAs next week as an act of good faith toward the 49ers. The first month of OTAs includes zero 11-on-11 practices. It's mostly meetings, cardio and strength training. Purdy can participate in those activities without risking a serious injury.
When practices finally start on May 27, if Purdy's extension still isn't done, then he can decide to hold out -- or "hold in," meaning he would show up to work but would not practice on the field.
Get ready for another offseason full of contract drama.