Will 49ers LT Trent Williams Participate in Training Camp?
As you can see from the picture above that was taken in 2020, Trent Williams used to actually practice during training camp.
These days, Williams hardly practices even during the regular season. He turns 36 on July 19 so he's trying to conserve as much energy as possible. And even if he doesn't practice, he's still an elite player and one of the best left tackles in the NFL.
Williams really doesn't need to do much in training camp to get ready for the regular season, but his teammates would benefit greatly from his participation, and here's why.
Nick Bosa is coming off a down season. Last year, he skipped all of training camp and preseason and finished the year with just 10.5 sacks, which is low for him. In the past, he would face Williams daily, both during 1 on 1 drills and 11 on 11 drills. And Williams would win almost every time. And these matchups made Bosa much better.
Williams is a leader and a captain -- he owes it to Bosa and the rest of the team to practice at least a few days every week during training camp. Because the more he practices, the better Bosa will be and the better the defense will be.
I assume Williams will suit up and break a sweat as he goes through warmups with the offensive linemen. That's the least he can do as a professional athlete. But let's see if he exerts himself any further than that.