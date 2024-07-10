Will 49ers LT Trent Williams Regress in 2024?
For now, Trent Williams still is the 49ers' best player.
He's also their oldest player and he'll turn 36 on July 19. And he rarely practices. And despite the fact that he misses at least two games every season, he has been first team All Pro each of the last three seasons. So he's the best left tackle in the NFL and a future Hall of Famer.
But eventually, he will regress. And that regression could start this year.
In fact, it might have started last season in the Super Bowl. In the biggest game of his life, at the end of a long, grueling season, Williams simply didn't play well. He committed two penalties and got knocked on his back multiple times by cornerbacks. He looked old.
Williams is extremely agile for his size and he almost never gives up sacks, but he's not physically imposing anymore. He doesn't punish defenders. And he's fragile. At some point in his career, his yearly ankle sprain will turn into something chronic. Something he feels even when he's on the field. And eventually, he'll retire.
Remember, Joe Staley played a full season when he was 34, missed 9 games when he was 35 and retired when he was 36. Careers can end quickly.
I'm guessing Williams will more more than a couple games this season and his performance will take a significant hit due to age and nagging injuries. And the 49ers will struggle big time when he's not on the field.