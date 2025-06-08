Will Brock Purdy Miss Former 49ers Quarterbacks Coach Brian Griese?
We know the 49ers lost almost a dozen starting players this offseason. But they also lost someone under the radar -- former quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
Griese unexpectedly quit this offseason so he could spend more time with his family. He never had been a coach before the 49ers hired him and it's possible the time commitment was too much. Position coaches routinely get to the facility before the sun rises and leave after the sun has gone down, which means they're practically vampires for half the year. It's a tough job.
In his place, the 49ers promoted Mick Lombardi, who essentially is the antithesis of Griese. Griese is 50, he was a starting quarterback in the NFL and he had no coaching experience before he came to the 49ers. But he had playing experience and could relate to the quarterbacks and the stress they often feel.
In addition, three years ago, Griese famously ranked Purdy as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a big reason the 49ers drafted him. And then he coached Purdy for three years.
Meanwhile, Lombardi is 36, he didn't play quarterback in the NFL or college, but he has coached multiple positions during the past decade and has been an NFL offensive coordinator. He might just be better suited to help Purdy improve in the next chapter of his career.
Keep in mind, Purdy regressed significantly last season under Griese. Maybe Purdy needs a new voice in his ear.