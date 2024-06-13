Will George Kittle Finish His Career with the 49ers?
The 49ers won't be able to keep their current core of players together much longer.
Next year, they'll have to make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, which means lots of other highly-priced 49ers will have to go. And Christian McCaffrey will not be one of the players on the way out considering he just signed a contract extension through 2027. The 49ers view him as essential to their present and future.
Which brings us to George Kittle. He has two years and no guaranteed money left on his contract, just like McCaffrey before he signed his extension last week. The 49ers took care of CMC, but haven't yet taken care of Kittle, and they probably won't.
Why?
Because Kittle gets injured. He doesn't miss many games, but he often has to play through an injury which required surgery in the offseason. Just last year he suffered a core-muscle injury which affected him all season, especially in the Super Bowl when he caught just two passes. Now he's rehabbing from core-muscle surgery.
It seems likely the 49ers will keep Kittle for two more seasons and then let his contract expire in 2026. Then Kittle can retire from football and join the WWE, or he can sign one last contract with another NFL team.
I'm guessing Kittle will sign a deal with another team. He probably feels he has more to give on the football field and that the 49ers haven't allowed him to have the impact as a receiver that he could have on another team.