Will Ronnie Bell Make the 49ers' 53-Man Roster?

Ronnie Bell was a star for the 49ers as a rookie during preseason last year. Is he now in danger of getting waived?

The 49ers drafted Bell with pick no. 253 last year and he led all 49ers with 10 catches during the preseason. No one else had more than five. He also averaged 17.2 yards per catch, so he was explosive. Plus he returned kickoffs and punts. He seemed like he would be a fixture on the team for years to come.

But Bell's struggled in the regular season. He gained just 70 yards on 10 punt returns and fumbled one of them. He also caught just 6 of 13 targets, although three of those catches scored touchdowns. So he had some good moments despite his rookie mistakes. His stock seemed on the rise.

Then the 49ers drafted not one but two wide receivers this offseason -- Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing. And Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are still on the team. So unless one of the top five receivers gets injured in training camp or the 49ers decide to keep a sixth receiver on the initial 53-man roster, Bell will get waived.

And even if the 49ers decide to keep a sixth receiver, Bell will have to beat out Danny Gray, Chris Conley, Trent Taylor and Tay Martin for that spot. It's entirely possible the 49ers could keep a veteran such as Taylor and send Bell to the practice squad after he inevitable clears waivers.

Grant Cohn

