Will the San Francisco 49ers Buy the San Jose Earthquakes?

The San Jose Earthquakes are up for sale. This news might interest the 49ers.

May 4, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; (l to r) WBC Silver Featherweight Title Holder Ruben Villa , San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and Mexican NT and Chivas retired goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez pose for a photo before the start of the matchup between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Los Angeles FC at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
The San Jose Earthquakes are up for sale.

They're an MLS soccer team that's currently owned by John Fisher, who also owns the A's. Now, he needs money to build a stadium for the A's in Las Vegas, so he's selling the Earthquakes. This news might interest the 49ers.

Their ownership group happens to really, really, really like soccer. They currently own a team in the English Premier League (Leeds United) and a team in the Scottish Premier League (Rangers FC). Is it possible they might want to add another soccer team to their portfolio, particularly one directly in their backyard?

Keep in mind, multi-club ownership is the new big thing in professional sports. Red Bull pioneered this approach. They own motorsports teams and soccer teams. They even have a minority ownership stake in Leeds United, so the 49ers know their business model.

This is what 49ers Enterprises aspires to become -- a Global, Multi-Sport Empire. This is what lots of teams aspire to become. The Red Sox also own Liverpool FC, and the Dodgers just bought the Lakers last month. Single-club ownership groups might not exist in 10 years. That's why the 49ers keep diversifying their portfolio.

If the 49ers buy the Earthquakes, they would have soccer teams in three different leagues. And I'm guessing the Earthquakes would generate much more revenue under the 49ers' ownership than they did under the A's ownership. Because the A's are a cheap, second-rate organization, and the 49ers are not.

At this point, I'd be surprised if the 49ers don't buy the Earthquakes.

